Is Kylie Jenner Hiding a Baby Bump in Her Latest Instagram Shot?

Kylie Jenner’s latest photo gives reason to believe she’s still hiding her baby bump from cameras.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member shared the below photo of herself in promotion of her latest Kylie Cosmetics release.

However, the shot is an extreme close up of her face that doesn’t show any of her body.

While she may have just wanted to emphasize the effect of the makeup, she’s never been shy about showing off her figure while she does that. This close-up paired with her recent streak of covering up makes it plausible that Jenner is strategically hiding her figure in this shot.

Regardless, Jenner’s fans have liked the photo 2.3 million times since it was first uploaded.

See the photo below.