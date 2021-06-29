Kyle Massey, 'Corey in the House' Star, Charged, Allegedly Sent 13-Year-Old Explicit Videos

✖

Actor Kyle Massey, of That's So Raven and Corey in the House fame, has been charged with allegedly sending explicit photos to a 13-year-old girl. According to TMZ, Massey is now facing a felony for these charges. TMZ obtained legal documents regarding this case, which outlines how Massey has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Massey is accused of sending sexually explicit content, including photos and videos, to the girl between the periods of December 2018 and January 2019. TMZ reported that this new update ties back to a civil suit that Massey faced in March 2019. At the time, the former Disney star was accused of sending "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos" via Snapchat. However, he denied those allegations and claimed that he was being extorted.

TMZ originally reported in March 2019 that the girl was suing Massey for $1.5 million, claiming that he sent sexually explicit photos and text messages. She claimed that she and her mother met Massey when she was 4 years old. The That's So Raven alum reportedly remained in contact with her, with his relationship described as being one in which he was a father figure of sorts. Massey's attorney, Lee Hutton, released a statement in which they denied all of the allegations against the actor. The statement read, "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct." Massey also told his fans at the time to "not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless.”

While the 13-year-old girl, whose name has not been revealed as she is a minor, initially filed a civil suit regarding this case, her lawyers urged her to take new action. Her attorneys reportedly told her that the civil suit would go nowhere because they didn't believe that Massey had enough funds to make the case worthwhile. As a result, she went to the Sheriff's Office to file a police report. In the documents obtained by TMZ, the girl's mother handed a thumb drive over to the authorities that contains the sexually explicit content that Massey allegedly sent. The content reportedly includes a pornographic video and a man, who appears to be the former Disney star, exposing his penis. Massey did not appear at an arrangement that was held on Monday in King County Criminal Court in Washington. TMZ did reach out to Massey's camp regarding this new update to the case, but they did not hear back by the time of the report's publication.