Kristin Davis Recalls Getting Ghosted by Actor After Lending Him $5,000

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis‘s off-screen dating life proved just as dramatic as her character Charlotte York’s when an aspiring actor vanished after borrowing thousands from her, only to later achieve success in Hollywood. Davis, 59, shared the cautionary tale during the Jan. 20 episode of her podcast Are You a Charlotte? while speaking with guest Sarah Wynter. The incident occurred before Davis landed her breakthrough role on HBO’s hit series.

Davis said that the encounter took place during a career transition period, possibly “between ‘Melrose’ and ‘Sex and City’ or maybe when I was on ‘Melrose.’” The actress noticed warning notices about utility shutoffs at her then-boyfriend’s residence and learned he had also damaged his motorcycle, his primary transportation to auditions.

“And I was like, ‘Can I lend you some money?’ Horrible mistake,” Davis recalled on her podcast. Despite the actor’s talent, the financial arrangement immediately soured their relationship. “It changed the dynamic in a horrible way … but I probably should have known better. So I lent him this money and then, you know, he stops calling. So I’m like, ‘What the heck?’”

The situation escalated when Davis attempted to confront him about the debt. “I remember going over to his apartment and banging on the door,” she revealed. “And his dog was in there, and I loved his dog, and I could hear his dog. But I was like, ‘Is he in there and pretending that he is not in there?’”

Though she never received an immediate response, the actor eventually contacted her to inquire about the door-knocking incident. “I felt so embarrassed, like I was being messy. I just would love some acknowledgment or whatever, which is kind of a fantasy,” Davis explained.

While keeping the actor’s identity private, Davis noted that he has since found success in the entertainment industry and “lives out in the country with some children.” She emphatically warned her listeners against following her example, stating, “Do not do it. It doesn’t end well.”

The revelation came during a broader discussion about dating experiences on Davis’s podcast, which features conversations about relationships and life lessons. At the time of the incident, Davis explained she “had money because I’d been working,” which created an unexpected power dynamic in the relationship.

Davis, who has never married, is now a single mother to two adopted children: daughter Gemma Rose, whom she adopted in 2011, and son Wilson, adopted in 2018. She continues to portray Charlotte York in And Just Like That, with the show’s third season expected to premiere later this year following its renewal in August 2023.

The actress’s real-life dating mishap contrasts sharply with her character Charlotte’s eventual happy ending with Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) in the series. However, this incident shows that even successful actresses can fall victim to modern dating and misplaced trust.