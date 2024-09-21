Metal Legend Dies of Heart Attack Just 2 Months After His Bandmate: Juan Brujo Was 61

Heavy metal fans are shocked and mourning another loss from the genre, only months after the loss of their longtime vocalist. Brujeria frontman and co-founder John Lepe, better known as Juan Brujo, has died suddenly. He was 61.

According to Blabbermouth, the band released a statement on social media confirming the passing. It came two days after the band canceled its previously announced shows citing a "severe medical emergency."

Ha partido hacia el Panteón, el mero mero, el más chingón, ¡Juan Brujo! Y ahora, ¿quién nos va a ayudar? It is with... Posted by Brujeria on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

"It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today. Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current 'Mexorcista' tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio," the statement reads. "He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, [West Virginia] by emergency services, but, despite the medical team's greatest efforts, he died this morning.

"His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans' love and support," the statement ended. The passing of Brujo comes on the heels of the band losing Ciriaco "Pinche Peach" Quezada at 57 back in July. Brujo announced that death at the time and admitted it wasn't an easy time for him.

"I never thought I would have to do something like this. This is not easy for me. So here I am with very heart breaking news. This news hurts more then anything else Ive ever announced here before," he wrote. "Pinche Peach of Brujeria passed away last night from serious heart complications."

"he band and I will miss you dearly. We love you and loved working with you! You will not ever be forgotten!! He was my best friend, my bro, my bandmate, and my cousin," he added at the time.