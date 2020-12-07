Kristin Cavallari Gets Cheeky With 'Suns out, Buns out' Photo

✖

Kristin Cavallari doesn’t seem to taking any hesitations in adjusting to single life after her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in April. The star of Very Cavallari shared a photo of herself lounging poolside with the camera behind her, “Suns out buns out.” The post comes after Cutler reportedly spent Thanksgiving with his friends, Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher. Cavallari had a more intimate gathering with their three children.

About eight months removed from their separation, Cavallari wrote on Thanksgiving that there was a lot to be thankful for, most of which having to do with her three kids, calling them the best thing to ever to happen to her. Ahead of the holiday, Cutler stirred up some drama of his own after sharing a photo of himself hanging with one of his friends, Chuy, but more noteworthy, Shannon Ford. Fans of Very Cavallari will recognize Ford as a former employee of The Hills star and someone who was fired because of her work ethic and the commitment she had to the company. The three of them were seen drinking wine in the clip and nothing serious seems to have come from the interaction, though many fans wondered what was going on with the two parties hanging around each other.

Five months after news of their split came out, Cavallari told PEOPLE that the decision to move on from each other was one of the hardest decisions she ever had to make. She hinted at there being trouble in paradise despite what cameras on the show may have suggested or what social media inferred as she mentioned fans calling them “couple goals” but not fully believing in that. “We tried really, really hard for years and years,” she went on to say. “It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.” The two’s split didn’t seem to spoil their personal connection, however, despite some legal back-and-forths afterwards in regards to their co-parenting routine. Cavallari said she still cares for him and that the two regularly speak but that they simply grew a part over time.

The two began dating in 2010 and eventually married in 2013. They welcomed their first son, Camden, in 2012, and two years later, Jaxon. Their daughter, Saylor, was born in 2015. The two’s personal lives, and Cavallari’s business affairs, were put onto the small screen when Very Cavallari debuted in 2018 and showcased the launch of her Uncommon James store. The series will not be airing anymore episodes after E! and Cavallari announced the third season would be it back in May.