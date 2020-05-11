Kristen Wiig Sparks Pregnancy Speculation During Cryptic 'SNL' Sign-off

Kristen Wiig fans are wondering if the actress may be pregnant after her appearance on SNL over the weekend. While closing out the season with a Mother's Day special, Wiig made a big return to the show by leaving fans questioning. The 46-year-old is currently not a mom, but after a cryptic message explaining how her mom has prepared her to be a mom, viewers are thinking she might have some news to share.

"This is the Mother's Day show, and at SNL, it's a very special time to celebrate moms," she started. "Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom on this Mother's Day. So, I hope it's okay, I would like to tell her I love her." She continued with, "I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself."

This has raised speculation on whether she's pregnant or not. She wrapped by saying, "I do want to thank my mom, and all the moms out there, who have been helping us get through this and who have been there, and who are watching over us. We thank you so much, happy Mother's Day. Thank you, moms."

Her potential announcement wasn't the only thing that caught fans' attention. Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Donald Trump on the episode as he delivered a commencement address to a group of high schoolers who didn't want to hear from him. At one point, he drank Clorox — a reference to Trump's comments at a press conference last month. While the high school students called for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Baldwin's Trump continued to ignore them. 'Don't you hate when these elite medical experts tell you what to do?" he asked as he took out a bottle of Clorox bleach to drink. "Excuse me .... Good old invincibility juice."

Although many students left, he continued offering advice, "Believe in yourselves and you can achieve anything. Look at me, I started as the son of a simple, wealthy slum lord... and grew to become a billionaire, a president and the world's leading expert on infectious diseases. Surround yourself with the worst people you can find." The episode is one of three that have been filmed from home, and could be their last.