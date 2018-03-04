Kristen Stewart Reunites With ‘Twilight’ Daughter Mackenzie Foy

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Foy were reunited on Wednesday, nearly six years after they wrapped up on their onscreen mother-daughter relationship on Twilight.

Foy, now 17, played Renesmee, the half-human half-vampire daughter of Bella (Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in the final film in the Twilight Saga. Her character was a rapidly aging immortal being, with the ability to transmit thoughts and feelings telepathically through touch and project psychic shields.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, however, she looked like a normal teenager as she posed for a photo op with Stewart at the Chanel Beauty House in Los Angeles. The pictures, published on DailyMail, show Foy in a blue and green shift dress and gold stiletto heels, looking remarkably grown up after her stint as a world famous movie star in 2012.

Foy isn’t done with Hollywood yet. She’s set to star in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms this year. The CGI Disney adventure hits theaters on Nov. 2 in the U.S. Foy plays Clara, and stars with such entertainment giants as Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren.

Stewart is also returning to the big screen very soon. The 27-year-old is reportedly on the shortlist for a reboot of Charlie’s Angels, which will reportedly be coming to theaters in 2019. The Sony Pictures film will be helmed by Elizabeth Banks,and Stewart told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes it will come together.

“You never really know that you’re going to be making a movie until you’re, like, standing on that set,” she said. “I’m an enormous fan of [Elizabeth Banks] and I think that she’s the perfect person to tell that story in this era. I would back her absolutely all the way.”

Banks spoke to the New York Times in late December, saying that she has her eyes on both Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o for the prospective film. She called it a feminist movie and an “ambitious project.”