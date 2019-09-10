Kristen Stewart Reacts to Ex Robert Pattinson ‘The Batman’ Casting

It was reported in May that Robert Pattinson has been cast as Bruce Wayne in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming Warner Bros. Batman movie, a decision that initially caused mixed reactions.

Speaking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart shared her support for the actor’s casting, agreeing that he does have the “perfect cheekbones” for the role.

“I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part,” she said. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”

Stewart also seemed open to the idea that she might reunite with her Twilight co-star Pattinson in the Batman movie or another superhero film.

“I’m down,” she said. “I’m definitely not turning that down.”

The actress recently opened up about her own potential superhero casting, recalling a time in which she was told to hide her sexuality to secure bigger roles.

“I’ve fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’” Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar. “I don’t want to work with people like that.”

Speaking to Variety, the 29-year-old added that she had never given in to such thinking.

“That’s been a conversation that’s always existed,” Stewart said. “I’ve always radically rejected it.”

“It was literally just a big conglomerate-y type thing,” she said, noting that other studios wanted her to do the same, not just Marvel. “I’m sure they would love to hire the gay kids to be superheroes.”

Pattinson’s casting as the iconic superhero was initially met with some backlash, and the actor himself was less than pleased when he learned that the news had leaked.

“When that thing leaked, I was f—ing furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing,” he told Variety, adding that he was nervous the leak would affect the casting decision. “It was terrifying. I was like, ‘Oh f—! Does that screw me because they are so intent on secrecy?’”

The 33-year-old added that after securing the role, he wasn’t worried about negative reactions to his casting.

“To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” he said, adding, “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk