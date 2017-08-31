Kris Jenner On Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape: 'Haters Are Gonna Hate'

In a new interview, Kris Jenner is opening up about her family and specifically talks about the "devastating" time they went through when Kim Kardashian's sex tape was leaked.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Kris also divulged that the sex tape fallout was "one of the most horrific things that we, as a family, went through" and said it's "offensive" to her when people say that she and/or Kim allowed the tape to be released in order to increase their public notoriety.

Jenner continued, "Of course it's nonsense. You know, haters are gonna hate. People are gonna come up with the most ridiculous things."

She also spoke about how her whole clan fell into the reality show game, revealing that they used to watch the Osbournes on MTV think "'How funny!' It was just fascinating to watch somebody at home living life in their own house."

Apparently, her good friend Kathie Lee Gifford strongly encouraged her to pursue it and so she did. The family teamed up with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and created Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kris said, "I thought this would be such a great thing to do with my kids. The one thing we did discuss at the time was, 'If we're gonna do this, let's just do it really organically -- let's let it all hang out and let's show who we are."

While reminiscing about the very first day of KUWTK filming, Jenner said, "It was a life-changing moment because it became a full-time job."

Even though her entire family perpetually faces tons of criticism as reality stars, Kris revealed that some of the negativity still gets to her.

"I'm a lot softer than you would imagine. It stings sometimes when somebody says, 'You're so fat,' or 'You're too old to be on social media,' or 'You look awful in that outfit' -- like, such silly, stupid things. You're going, 'Really?' I'll call up Kim and go, 'Do I look that bad in that picture? Do I look fat?'"

However, Jenner went on to admit that it isn't the cruel shots at her appearance that get to her the most, saying, "But I think the most hurtful thing is when people will say, 'Oh, you're just managing your kids -- you're getting money from your children' or your family or whatever. I'm thinking, 'Well, hell yeah! I mean, I'm trying to create a business here, and nobody has their best interest like I do.'"