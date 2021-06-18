Kris Jenner Reveals Which of Her Daughters Is 'Hardest' to Manage

✖

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end, the famous family revealed a few secrets during an interview with Andy Cohen during a reunion show. With no questions off limits, Cohen asked the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, which one of her kids is the easiest to deal with and which one is the hardest, and she didn't hold back. As a response, Jenner said that her oldest child Kourtney Kardashian was the most difficult, while one of her youngest, Kendall Jenner, was the easiest.

The momager noted that Kardashian gives her "the most lip" according to Mirror, and the 42-year-old didn't deny either, admitting that she also says "no to most things." "'Cause I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really into doing," Kardashian explained. "My answer is, like, no to most things. And if it's gonna be yes, like, I want to know every detail of what I'm gonna be asked of." On the other hand, Kendall is her easiest, saying, "I think Kendall's the easiest. She's also the kid who when she was seven would put herself to bed every night and say, 'I'm done for the day, Mommy. My room is clean."

Throughout the last several seasons, fans have witnessed Kardashian's disinterest in wanting to be part of the show. In fact, she's voiced her opinion a number of times. "Now I'm filming, maybe like, two days a week because I don't want to be in a toxic environment. I just feel so much better giving my focus and attention to my kids and the Poosh and things that I'm excited about." During the reunion, her younger sister Khloé Kardashian pointed out that the mom-of-three was the less enthusiastic one in regards to filming, and noting that the others were not permitted to discuss her new relationship with Travis Barker.

While Kardashian was done with the show seasons ago, Khloé was the only sister who wanted to keep going. When their family, the two sisters and Kim Kardashian, plus their mom, took a vote on whether they wanted to keep going or not, everyone voted to move on except Khloé; however, as she was out-voted, their decision was made to finally tap out. It may not be long before we see more of the family soon though after they signed a deal with Disney and Hulu. It hasn't been revealed just yet what all their new show will entail, but fans can be sure that they'll see more of the Kardashian and Jenner family.