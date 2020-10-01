Kris Jenner Reacts to Sexual Harassment Allegations From Ex-Bodyguard

✖

Kris Jenner is denying all allegations of sexual harassment leveled against her by a former bodyguard who claims in a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Wednesday he was subject to "a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances" and "harassing misconduct" while working for Jenner and her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, as part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's security detail.

Marc McWilliams alleges that beginning in May 2017, he was subject to "non-consensual physical contact" and comments of "an overt sexual nature." He is seeking damages for lost income, special damages, general damages, back pay, bonuses and incentives due, punitive damages and attorney’s fees, as well as court costs and lawyers fees and has requested a trial by jury.

Jenner's attorney, Marty Singer, denied all the allegations made in the lawsuit in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts," Singer said. "Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job."

"Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later," Singer added, noting that while Kardashian is named in the lawsuit, "she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so." The attorney concluded that the reality personalities would file a countersuit against McWilliams as soon as possible. "When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution," he said.

Despite the staunch denial from the Kardashian-Jenner camp, McWilliams' attorney, Sean Novak, stood behind the lawsuit in another statement to Entertainment Tonight: "The allegations in the Complaint as filed are based on accurate facts and evidence. Our firm does not file 'frivolous' lawsuits. Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory."

"Mr. McWilliams is the victim here," Novak added. "The defendants clearly are mobilizing their formidable PR machine to mount a smear campaign against an employee they mistreated. We look forward to litigating this in Court." Neither Jenner nor Kardashian have personally addressed the lawsuit with the public.