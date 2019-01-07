Kris Jenner Reacts to Reports Daughter Kim Kardashian and Husband Kanye West Are Expecting Baby No. 4

Kris Jenner is playing it coy when it comes to reports that daughter Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via a surrogate.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch told Extra Saturday of the rumors, “It’s always a full house,” adding a laugh to the end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the alleged pregnancy broke last week when Us Weekly, when several sources allegedly confirmed to the magazine that the couple would be welcoming a little boy via a gestational carrier “in very early May.”

Kardashian and West welcomed daughter Chicago in January 2018 after the couple also decided to use a surrogate based on the reality personality’s previous complications while pregnant with son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5.

The surrogate who carried Chicago, shown briefly from behind on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will reportedly not be the same woman carrying the fourth Kardashian-West child.

“They had some issues that came up with the last agency,” a source told the magazine. “Especially with sensitive information being released to the public.”

Kardashian denied rumors that she and her husband were planning on a fourth child “as of now” to E! News in August, saying at the time, “I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don’t know. We start filming season 16 [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians] next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no.”

In October, however, while a guest on Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast, she appeared to have changed her mind. “North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused … She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world,’” she said. “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom, … I Have a great plan. We just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone so the girls can been this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’”

As for her decision to use a surrogate, Kardashian previously told ELLE in 2018 that while surrendering control was tough at first, it was the right choice for her family.

“I hated being pregnant,” she said of the health complications she suffered during her first two pregnancies. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Photo credit: JB Lacroix / Getty