Kris Jenner Interested in Buying E!, Report Claims

Kris Jenner is reportedly looking to make her former television network that made her family reality television royalty her own.

As NBC Universal, the current parent company, transitions to Versant, announced its intent to create a new publicly traded company, Versant, comprised of most of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks that includes E!, the famous momager is reportedly seeking to purchase the network.

Multiple sources tell #ShuterScoop her next big move is network owner. She has been seen hanging out with Oprah Winfrey, who created the OWN Network, so maybe she’s been getting advice from the greatest media maven.

“She built E!,” one insider says. “And now she wants to own it.” Outside of managing her famous daughters, she also owns Jenner Communications.

Jenner has reportedly been speaking with longtime collaborator Ryan Seacrest and Winfrey to join her dream team as she plans to take over as NBC/Universal splits from the once-thriving pop culture hub.

“Kris doesn’t just want to produce shows,” says one source. “She wants the entire network — the red carpets, the programming, the future.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians practically saved E! when it launched in 2008, lasting for 20 seasons. The show moved to Hulu in 2021 and is coming up on its seventh season.

“She’s not playing around,” says the source. “She made E! a success story — now she wants to write the next chapter.”

Versant’s entertainment portfolio includes USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, E!, and Syfy. It is run by CEO Mark Lazarus, per Deadline.

Per Variety, while NBCUniversal is parting ways with many of its cable networks, the company will continue to sell all the commercials that appear on those outlets. The commercials will run for the next two years.

“By entering into this partnership with Versant, we’re maintaining that simplicity for our partners and ensuring a single, dedicated sales team will represent the companies’ collective inventory and drive revenue for all the iconic IP that our viewers love,” Mark Marshall, NBCU’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, said in a prepared statement.