Kris Jenner Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against Joshua Jacobs

Kris Jenner has been granted a three-year restraining order against Joshua Jacobs, E! News reports.

Jacobs was arrested three weeks ago for felony stalking in Jenner’s California neighborhood, the third time he had been caught targeting the star.

Jacobs is a former security guard, who was previously fired from working in Jenner’s gated community.

He will face felony charges at a later date and currently remains in custody with bail set at $150,000.

The Kardashian family matriarch had previously obtained a temporary restraining order against Jacobs, but the new ruling provides more protection for the reality star and her family.

The order lasts three years, and Jacobs must stay 100 yards away from Jenner’s car, home and job, and is forbidden from making personal contact, directly or indirectly.

“The Jenner and Kardashian families take their safety very seriously and will vigorously pursue all remedies available to them—both in criminal and civil court—to ensure that they are protected,” Shawn Holley, the family’s attorney said in the courtroom Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @homeasap