Kris Jenner’s ‘Electric’ Christmas Present: ‘I Love This Car!’

When you’re Kris Jenner, you can expect your Christmas gifts to be extraordinary. The 62-year-old reality star received a sporty designer electric car for the holiday and flaunted it on social media.

The Moke electric car was made popular in the Caribbean and is now making its way to the U.S. The Blast reports that the sports utility vehicle goes for $16,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner shared a photo next to the orange car with her 18 million Instagram followers.

“I LOVE this electric car!!!!!! Best surprise for Christmas!!!!! @mokeamerica,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #MokeAmerica, #GoingGreen, #ElectricVehicle and #Moke.

Moke America also shared a series of photos of Jenner with her new electric car, writing that CEO Todd Rome took on the role of Santa and personally delivered the vehicle to Jenner.

It looks like someone else in the KarJenner clan received a Moke for Christmas, as both Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian shared videos of Kourtney taking her kids for a ride in a red Moke electric car.

Jenner hosted her annual Christmas Eve extravaganza on Sunday night, bringing together all the KarJenner sisters — even Kylie Jenner, who has been under the radar since reports of her pregnancy surfaced in September.

While there are no pics of Kylie from the bash with a baby bump, pregnant Khloé did share a few selfies of the two from the shoulders up.

Kylie covered her rumored bump with a leather jacket and Khloé cropped the pictures so no signs of either bump were present, but the pair (who’ve joked about “so many babies” together) were glowing in the series of fun photos.

Khloé announced her pregnancy last week, just in time to show off her growing bump publicly during the lavish holiday bash. She donned a body-hugging silver fringe jumpsuit and white fur coat for the party and was frequently caught cradling her belly throughout the night.

Kylie, on the other hand, has kept quiet about her reported pregnancy and many fans thought she skipped out of the family festivities. A source close to the family previously told PEOPLE that Kylie was “celebrating away from cameras” at her momager’s annual event, but until Khloé’s selfies, there was no confirmation the youngest KarJenner sister had attended.

“Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” the insider said of Kylie’s time at the family bash.