Kris Jenner Blasts Ex Caitlyn Jenner as ‘Mean-Spirited’ After Tell-All Book

Kris Jenner has labeled ex Caitlyn Jenner “mean spirited” amid a family-wide feud.

The 62-year-old momager revealed how she feels about her ex-husband’s memoir The Secrets of My Life during Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, while daughter Kendall Jenner hinted there were things the children knew about their father’s gender identity before she came out as transgender.

During a media training session, consultants asked Jenner if she had “turned a blind” eye to her husband’s gender identity issues during her 24-year marriage to Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner.

“No… I just think I didn’t have the whole truth of what was going on in his life,” she responded.

“We kept a lot of it from you,” Kendall added, before Jenner clarified that her kids had been “told not to” repeat certain things to her.

“There were things that happened that they did not tell me. I would do anything for my kids. Had I known any of the things they were experiencing…” she said. “It just broke my heart.”

The Kardashian matriarch said there were “two truths” in her relationship with Caitlyn, saying that for “more than half the marriage it was like… perfect.”

When the 68-year-old former Olympic athlete revealed she was trans, Jenner was shocked.

“I wouldn’t have seen that truth in, like, a gazillion years,” she said, adding that she thought Caitlyn’s book was “very mean-spirited.”

The book had “a lot of inaccuracies,” she explained, and she wished Caitlyn had just written, “Married to her. Didn’t work out. She’s a great girl,” of their relationship out of respect.

Caitlyn and her family have been fighting since she accused the Kardashians of “bashing” her and pushing her out of their lives.

