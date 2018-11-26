Kourtney Kardashian Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Scott Disick’s Girlfriend Sofia Richie in New Photo

Well, this is awkward. Kourtney Kardashian looks eerily similar to Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in a new photo posted of her and sister Khloe Kardashian over the weekend.

In the photo posted by Khloé, the Kardashian sisters pose in a bike shop wearing neon green athletic outfits. While Khloé, 34, called out the fact that they looked like Power Rangers, many commenters brought up that Kourtney, 39, looked exactly like her ex’s current 20-year-old girlfriend.

“Power Rangers unite!!” Khloé wrote in the caption, calling Kourtney “My BFF!!!”

Maybe it was the lighting or the filter on the photo that made Kourtney’s hair appear blonde, but many of Khloé’s 82 million followers could not get over her resemblance to Richie, who has been dating Disick for over a year now.

“Damn I thought that was Sofia,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I hella thought Kourt was Sofia Richie!” another said.

“Thought that was @sofiarichie for a moment,” someone else said.

“Is that sophie [sic] Richie??” one user wrote.

It’s clear the similarity was unintentional, however awkward it may be. Kardashian and Disick dated for 10 years and share three children together: 8-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign.

Although the two are no longer together, they spend a lot of time together co-parenting their kids. On Thanksgiving, Kardashian took to social media to share a family photo with Disick and their kids, explaining how grateful she is to have them in her life.

In the post, she wrote, “I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Because the two are committed to co-parenting, that means she has been spending more time with Richie. A source told E! News that Kardashian is making an effort to be closer with Richie now that she knows Disick is serious about dating her.

“Scott and Sofia are very serious and Scott felt it was important that Sofia and Kourtney interact and bond,” the source said. “They have kept things separate for over a year now, and Kourtney is now more open and willing to have a surface level relationship with Sofia.”

In fact, Kardashian, Disick and the model, who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, were all spotted at dinner together earlier this month at Nobu in Malibu.

A different source told E! that Kardashian “doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids.”

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” they added “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”