Kourtney Kardashian ‘Excited’ About Award Nomination but Twitter Asks: ‘What About Khloe’

Kardashian fans are feeling super protective over Khloe Kardashian right now, if her older sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Twitter mentions are any indication.

The eldest Kardashian sister, 38, shared an announcement asking her Twitter followers to vote for her to win a Webby Award she’s nominated for.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I am so excited to be nominated for @TheWebbyAwards vote now! 💋 https://t.co/Vd50xhkEZo — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 11, 2018

“I am so excited to be nominated for [The Webby Awards] vote now!” she Tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

But fans were quick to remind her of her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, 33, who is reportedly heartbroken over the recent Tristan Thompson cheating reports.

Fans responded to Kourtney’s tweet, telling the mom of three that she should be comforting her sister instead of asking for votes.

Yo go be with your sister. She needs you rn. — Δnais Nicolette (@AnaisNicolette) April 11, 2018

“Yo go be with your sister. She needs you [right now],” someone replied.

But what about your pregnant sister who is all alone? — Leanne Verity (@leannejustcant) April 11, 2018

“But what about your pregnant sister who is all alone?” another quipped.

“Where’s [Khloe Kardashian],” someone else echoed.

But others defended Kourtney, saying her busy online presence doesn’t mean she’s not there for Khloe.

LOL 😂😂 at all the comments about Khloe! Seriously guy’s the Kardashian family is probably one of closet families around, you really think they’d leave her alone right now 🤔 — Married_2016 (@MummaMumma2016) April 11, 2018

“[Laugh out loud] at all the comments about Khloe! Seriously guy’s the Kardashian family is probably one of closet families around, you really think they’d leave her alone right now?” someone wrote.

News broke Tuesday of Thompson, 27, with whom Khloe is expecting a baby girl any day now, spending his Saturday night in New York City with a mysterious brunette. In video published by the Daily Mail, it appears that the two are kissing at the busy club.

In another video published Tuesday, Thompson appears in an October 2017 security tape at a hookah lounge outside Washington, D.C. getting cozy with two women. He kisses one of them in the video.

Amid the drama, a woman who claims she was the one seen with Thompson Saturday night reportedly claimed on Instagram that she is pregnant, although she did not name the father.

The pregnancy allegation came directly after she posted and quickly deleted sexually explicit text conversations between her and a contact who appears to be Thompson, as well as a sexually explicit video that shows an unidentifiable man and woman engaging in sexual intercourse.

Khloe is reportedly heartbroken by the news, with sources telling HollywoodLife that she “can’t stop crying.”

“Khloe is devastated and has been brought to tears after seeing the pics of Tristan with another woman,” an insider said. “Her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful.

Other sources told the publication that Kim Kardashian is “furious” with Thompson.

“Kim is furious over Tristan cheating on Khloé, she can’t believe he would disrespect Khloé like this when she is weeks away from giving birth to his child,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.

“Kim is livid because now is the worst possible time for Tristan to be hurting Kim’s little sister whom she is very protective of. Kim knows how important it is to be calm, relaxed and stress-free in the days leading up to going into labor. This level of heartache and pain is not healthy for Khloé or her baby, which makes Kim furious. Tristan’s timing could not be worse,” the source added.