Kourtney Kardashian Spends Time With Ex Scott Disick and His Girlfriend Sofia Richie ‘All the Time’

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly spends time with her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie “all the time.”

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, the former couple who shares three children together are doing great and Kardashian has a great relationship with both Disick and Ritchie.

“She sees Scott and Sofia all the time,” the source said. “They are in a good place.”

The insider went on to note that, while Disick has moved on to a new love, Kardashian is currently living the single life. “Kourtney is not dating anyone right now and dating is not a focus for her,” the source explained.

Kardashian and Dissick have such a great relationship right now, that she has even vacationed with him and Richie in the past few months.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source told Us Weekly back when the three of them took the kids to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Christmas. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

“Everyone really likes Sofia. She’s really sweet and she’s so good with the kids. They all get along, it’s crazy,” the source continued. “When you get to a stage with your ex and you can be around him and his new [girlfriend], that’s a great stage to be in, and Kourtney knows how lucky they are. Kourt and Scott make sure to make everything as normal as possible for the kids.”

As far as Richie is concerned, Kardashian publicly stated that things between her, Disick, Kardashian, and the kids was “great.”

“I feel like I show a message too of, like, parents can get along and work together,” she said while appearing on the Today show in February. “We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people.”

Furthermore, another source previously told Us Weekly that Kardashian is “so over any drama between Scott and Sofia and her. Scott and Sofia are obviously not breaking up any time soon and are very much in love and Kourtney has accepted that. She just wants to bury the hatchet and move on with her life. It’s best for her, their family and Sofia too. All the drama is water under the bridge and they are all collectively in a much better space.”