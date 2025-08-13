Kourtney Kardashian Speaks out on Pregnancy ‘Rumors’

Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down pregnancy speculation — again.

The Kardashians star, 46, responded to a comment asking about the “rumors” she was expecting her fifth child on her recent Instagram post showing a family getaway to Idaho this weekend.

“RUMORS HAVE IT THAT YOURE PREGNANT KOURTNEY,” the commenter wrote under photos of Kardashian on vacation. The Lemme founder was quick to hit back, “Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs,” adding the shaka sign emoji for good measure.

Another commenter interpreted, “This is a hint that there’s no way she’s pregnant and doing extreme activities for a baby in the belly,” as a third wrote, “In yo face for all those saying she looked prego … she’s literally just loving and living her best life.”

Others pointed out that pregnancy speculation in general is “rude” and should be avoided. “Can we all agree that speculating someone is pregnant is super insensitive already?” one commenter wrote. “What if she wanted to be and couldn’t? What if she was struggling with body image? What if she just experienced pregnancy loss? Stop being rude (Kim hitting Khloe with a purse) like enough already.”

A different commenter agreed, “She got so many comments with a recent post when she was in Italy. Like who cares if she is or isn’t-it’s her life. People are just always nit picking at the entire family.”

Kardashian previously denied that she was pregnant last month after sharing photos from her Italian vacation with her family. “You can tell from the bikini reflection photo kourtney is pregnant again,” one person wrote in the comments. The mother of four responded in turn, “Or breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby.”

Kardashian welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023. She’s also mom to three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, as well as daughter Penelope, 13.