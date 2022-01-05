Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Bikini Photos From 2005 Family Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian just took her followers on a trip down memory lane. As PEOPLE noted, Kardashian posted several throwback shots from a family trip to Mexico back in 2005. The photos feature Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner years before the famous family members became household names.

On Tuesday, Kardashian posted a slideshow from when she and her family traveled to Cabo San Lucas in 2005. The first snap features the mom of three, wearing a pair of sunglasses and a snake-print bikini, relaxing on a lounge chair while reading a magazine. In the subsequent photos, Kardashian poses with sisters Khloe and Kim as they enjoy a meal and share some laughs. Kris also appeared in the slideshow and posed for a photo with her eldest daughters Kardashian and Kim.

Of course, the group got to spend some fun in the sun during their tropical vacation. The second to last photo in the slideshow features Kardashian, Kris, and Kim’s good friend Allison Statter swimming in a stunning infinity pool. Kardashian kept the relaxation vibes going for the last photo, which showcased her on the phone while lounging next to the pool. She kept her caption for the photos simple, writing only, “Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 2005.” In the comments section of the post, she did reflect further on the trip, writing to her mother, “[Kris Jenner] Jumping in the pool with our clothes on.” In turn, Jenner commented on the photo to write, “Yep yep” along with a fire emoji.

Kardashian posted these throwback photos shortly after the family gathered to spend Christmas together. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family couldn’t hold their annual, glamorous Christmas Eve party as they normally do. So, they spent the holidays with one another and their loved ones. This was the first Christmas that Kardashian spent with her fiancé Travis Barker. The pair began dating at the beginning of the year after being friends for some time. They became engaged in October, with Barker popping the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito. Kourtney confirmed the engagement news by posting a photo of herself and Barker shortly after they became engaged. The pair could be seen embracing while surrounded by candles and roses. She captioned the photos by putting, “Forever.”