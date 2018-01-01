Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Year’s Eve ‘Mood’ in Sparkling Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian is wishing fans, quite literally, a shiny New Year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member shared a filtered black and white photo of herself wearing what appears to be sequined mouse ears amid a twinkling background on New Year’s Eve.

mood ✨ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:28am PST

“Mood,” she simply captioned the shot.

The 38-year-old reality celeb has been spending the last weekend of 2017 with her “squad,” she revealed Saturday, sharing snaps and footage of her weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

That squad consisted not only of her children, but some family friends. It didn’t look like her famous sisters were in attendance, but if they were, they were keeping a low profile.

One person who was definitely not ringing in 2018 in the theme park was Kardashian’s ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick. The 34-year-old and his new girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, are currently spending the holiday on vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

Kardashian certainly has a lot to celebrate in 2018, including at least two new nieces or nephews. Sister Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while sister Kim Kardashian is welcoming her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate. Little sister Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be pregnant, but has not addressed the speculation at this time.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash