Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Sensitive’ About Kendall Jenner Ranking Her the Worst Parent

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t exactly appreciate sister Kendall Jenner ranking her as the worst parent out of her siblings during last week’s appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kim Kardashian revealed Tuesday during her interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jenner’s ranking of her siblings came during the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment, which she filmed with Harry Styles, being given the choice of ranking her siblings’ parenting style or drink 1,000-year-old eggnog.”I’d say Rob [Kardashian] is No. 1,” Jenner said during the segment. “He’s so good to his daughter, [Dream]. That’s so hard, they’re all amazing. Then it would be, like, Khloé [Kardashian], Kim, Kylie [Jenner], Kourtney. They’re all amazing!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim told DeGeneres she felt her little sister should have just downed the gross food item after saying Kardashian was “sensitive” about coming in last.

“Kendall just should have drank or eaten a tarantula whatever she had to do,” Kim admitted. “I covered up for Khloé and Kylie when they asked me on Corden if they were pregnant. I drank, like, bird sperm or something. You gotta take one for the family team. I did it … and it was so nasty.”

Kim and Kardashian have had their own differences over the last year as Kardashian has clashed with her sisters over her desire to take a step back from showing her personal life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And while the two have come to an understanding in real time, Kim told DeGeneres things will be worse than ever in Season 18 of KUWTK.

“Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together. We’ve really taken the time to hear each other out and listen,” she said. “What sucks is that Season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better. But her and I have healed and have talked about everything and really come to an understanding.”

Kim explained of the frustration that comes with Kardashian wanting to film less, “If one family member goes on vacation a lot or takes time off a lot, the other family members have to step in and take over those hours. So for the past year, Khloé and I have been taking over her hours, working, because we need content to make the show.”

“So Khloé and I have been really frustrated that we’ve been working longer and we have kids and a lot of stuff going on, and it’s been exhausting for us when she hasn’t taken that into consideration without making a decision of what she wants to do,” she continued. “Stay on the show, not, but to be in this limbo and have us do this for so long is frustrating.”

Photo credit: TODAY Show