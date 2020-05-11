Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message Over Things She's 'Not OK With' Following Scott Disick Rehab Stint

✖

After Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick reportedly checked himself into rehab, the mother-of-three is seemingly "not OK" over how some things have been lately and is looking to set some boundaries. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian's most recent Instagram story has some fans wondering if the KUWTK star is now hinting at the Disick drama with a caption that read, "Kinda tired of being okay with things im not okay with."

Per sources close to the family, Disick has been having some trauma from his past resurface amid sharing how he is also having "trouble" with his ex, his children and taking cocaine and drinking a lot more. "He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic," the source said, according to the Daily Mail. "He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy."

Not long after, Disick was revealed to have left the rehab facility according to TMZ. Kardashian reportedly supported Disick to check into rehab as well. "Kourtney encouraged Scott to go to rehab and specifically APN Lodge because she saw he was struggling," a source told Us Weekly.

As for Kardashian, she has been dealing with her own things. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been adamant about getting out out of the hit E! reality show. Appearing on E!'s In The Room with Jason Kennedy, Kardashian opened up to the host about her future. "It's just an interesting season of her life," Kennedy shared. "She really has it figured out ... and is zeroing in on specific areas of her life."

"I feel like I've finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working," Kardashian said of her current situation. "I've always done both, obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more, and so I've really shifted my focus. My kids have always been my top priority but I never had time with them after school to, you know, do their homework, and go to their activities," she added. "They all really need one-on-one time with me, so making an effort to do something, it's time consuming. It's my whole life."

As for her role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her time may be coming to an end with the drama that has unfolded on the past season. A breaking point was eventually met when her and Kim came to blows in a heated altercation.