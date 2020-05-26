Kourtney Kardashian Reveals 'Escape to the Desert' Bikini Photo

Kourtney Kardashian, once again, brought the glam to Instagram with her latest bikini look. This time, the reality star's swimsuit snap, which she posted on Monday, featured her taking on the desert. Her latest post comes a little over a week after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to pregnancy rumors fans sparked after she posted another series of bikini pics.

Kardashian appears to be spending Memorial Day with a little fun in the sun. In her latest Instagram photo, the reality star, decked out in a two-piece maroon bikini, could be seen posing in the desert during what looks to be a perfectly beautiful day out. Kardashian tagged the location for the photo with "Lake Powell," which is a location in northern Arizona that stretches up into southern Utah. She even highlighted her "escape" from California in her caption, as she wrote, "Escape to the desert," along with a few perfectly chosen emojis including a camel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 25, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

Kardashian's latest post comes as she has been dealing with some unfortunate rumors as of late. As previously mentioned, the reality star responded to tales that she was pregnant in mid-May. At the time, she posted a series of photos of herself wearing a bikini, including one in which she could be seen lying down, reading a book with her profile in view. This photo prompted one user on Instagram to write, "SHE'S PREGNANT." But, Kardashian soon set the record straight in the comments section of her post.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she responded. "I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body." Kardashian had something similar to say recently during a Q&A session with her fans for her website Poosh. During this Q&A, the KUWTK star was asked how she protects her mental health in the face of cyberbullying. To explain how she handles the issue, Kardashian brought up the fact that she had to deal with some negativity recently.

Kardashian explained that she responded to a fan who claimed that she was pregnant to tell them that she loves the shape of her body and that's she's "proud" of her body. She also clarified that she doesn't believe that she looks pregnant at all. The Poosh founder added, "We're all shaped differently, and that's my body, and I'm proud of it, so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy."