Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Bikini Sunbathing Photo on Yacht Alongside Inspiring Words About Stretch Marks

Kourtney Kardashian is all about her lifestyle line, Poosh, these days. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a white bikini photo of her sunbathing on a yacht. The purpose of the post was to inform her followers about dealing with stretch marks. In the picture, Kardashian is proudly displaying her marks.

“Stretch marks: we’ve all got them,” the caption began. “Looking to minimize the appearance of yours? Learn how at the link in our bio.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post directed her followers to her Poosh website where a story on dealing with the imperfections was displayed. One of the sections that popped out discussed how it’s important to embrace the look.

“Stretch marks are completely natural. They are not a negative side effect, just a totally normal part of the growth process in life,” the passage read. “There is nothing we can do to rid ourselves of them completely, so we say embrace them! The best way to treat your stretch marks is actually to love on them—exfoliate, stay hydrated, stay active, and get good blood flow. We’ve stretched it all out for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poosh (@poosh) on Nov 4, 2019 at 3:27pm PST

Kardashian launched Poosh in the beginning of April after months of teasing the project. She shared with Refinery29 shortly after the debut of her site how she was inspired to start this project after feeling there was a void in nonjudgemental conversation when it came to beauty and wellness.

In an interview with E! News, Kourtney explained how Poosh, which also serves as the nickname of her daughter Penelope, has been a great way for her to intertwine work and her kids.

“It’s interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time,” she said. “I recently thought it’s a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode. Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope [Disick] come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, ‘You know what, let her see her mom in action.’”

So far, the new avenue seems to be going over well with her fans. It’s also helping her financially. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kourtney’s latest net worth rings in at approximately $45 million. It’s well below what Kim’s value is, which is nearly $350 million, but it’s certainly an impressive number.

Outside of her lifestyle company, Kourtney is fresh off rocking a Morticia Addams look for Halloween. She also took to Instagram recently to clap back at a user who called her son’s hair length out in one of her posts.