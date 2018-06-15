Kourtney Kardashian Only KarJenner Sister Left off Maxim ‘Hot 100’

Where’s Kourtney Kardashian on the Maxim Hot 100 list? While sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian along with younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner made the cut for the magazine’s annual list, the eldest KarJenner was noticeably absent.

It’s not clear why Kourtney was shorted this year, but her sisters certainly represented in a number of categories recognizing their influence and business acumen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim, 37, was listed in the “Power Players” category for her influence on social media, the beauty industry (through her KKW Beauty brand), and her impact through television and magazine covers.

Also listed in the “Power Players” category were Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney, Ivanka Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Khloé, 33, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, were listed under the “Bombshells” category, which honored supermodels and social media superstars.

Khloé, who just became a mom for the first time in April, giving birth to daughter True Thompson, was credited with her efforts to create her own niche in the fashion world through her Good American denim line. Kendall, who was named the world’s highest-earning model in 2018, beating Gisele Bündchen for the first time since 2002, was understandably listed in the category for her work as a model.

Kylie, who made headlines throughout her “secret” pregnancy, gave birth to baby Stormi in February, all while maintaining her highly-regarded cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics. The company was projected to make $386 million in 2017 and is on track to become a billion-dollar company by 2022.

Although Kourtney was noticeably left off the list, the girlfriend of her ex Scott Disick, with whom she co-parents three kids, did make it.

Sofia Richie, 19, was honored for her career as a model.

“The past year has been amazing for me. I can honestly say it’s been one of the happiest times of my life,” she told Maxim of being included on the list.

Things between Richie and Disick seemed in flux earlier this month when the father of three was spotted at Kanye West’s Wyoming listening party for his album Ye canoodling with a mystery woman and telling people he was single.

Despite reports that the two had called things off after his infidelity made headlines, the two have made it clear that they’re still together, posting on Instagram that they never even knew they had split in response to an article from TMZ.

Photo credit: E!