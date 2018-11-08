Kourtney Kardashian Laughs off Photoshopping Accusations With Hilarious Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is just trolling the people who accuse her of editing her photos now.

All of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family members have been called out for Photoshopping the photos they publish on social media from time to time, but Wednesday, the 39-year-old reality star took to Twitter to clap back over recent accusations that sister Kim Kardashian had received for what appears to be alterations she made to a photo of the two sisters earlier in the week.

Kardashian didn’t pull any punches, sharing the same photo to Twitter, but this time after the photo had been clearly and comically edited, giving the two sisters impossibly tiny waists and herself a massive booty.

Kardashian might not have added a caption to her photo, but fans immediately picked up on what she was saying, and took to making jokes about her bluntness.

“Haters will say it’s Photoshop,” one follower joked.

haters will say it’s Photoshop — Nai 🌙 (@NaiRedPin) November 7, 2018

Another added, “You’ll always be the most interesting to look at,” in clear reference to the fight Kardashian and sister, Kim had earlier in this ongoing season of KUWTK, during which Kim called her sister the “least interesting to look at” during a feud over scheduling the annual family Christmas card photo shoot.

The two sisters have clearly made up since then, with Kim sharing a photo with her sister last month and self-referentially captioning it, “I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at…”

While Kardashian and Kim may have made up recently, she and Khloé may soon have a beef if recent reports that the now-single mother of three was flirting with Khloé’s ex, French Montana.

Earlier this week, Radar Online reported that the two were spotted at a party getting their flirt on by an unnamed source.

“Kourtney and French were on each other” at a party in West Hollywood. “She was twerking on him, he had his hand on her waist and a— and was whispering in her ear all night,” the source said.

The insider added that the two were “all over each other” and Kardashian “was eating it up.”

“She was smiling in his face and was hand feeing him hors d’oeuvres,” the source added, saying that the duo seemed “too close for comfort” and were “looking like they wanted to do some X-rated things.”

Hopefully Khloé isn’t too concerned with the canoodling!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Twitter/Kourtney Kardashian