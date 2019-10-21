Kourtney Kardashian Loads up on Junk Food in Convenience Store Snap

Kourtney Kardashian may be known for her healthy living but she’s showing fans that she too can load up on junk food. The Poosh founder shared a photo to her Instagram account showing off a smile at a local convenience store with a pile of snacks in the background, including Funyuns, Pringles, Coconut water and Cheetos.

View this post on Instagram 😈 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 20, 2019 at 10:32pm PDT

E! host Jason Kennedy commented on the photo saying, “At least the coconut water balances it out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone else said, “I didn’t know you ate unhealthy [laugh face emoji],” while someone else joked, “I hope they are healthy snacks.”

The 40-year-old is known for being one of the healthiest Kardashian sisters from her organic food to the products she puts on her body. Fans will know from the many years she’s starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she even tries not to add stress to her life in efforts to keep up a healthy lifestyle. But from the looks of her Instagram photo, she’s showing fans that it’s all about balance.

Recently, Kardashian joined her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at their mom Kris Jenner‘s vacation home in Palm Springs for Kim’s 39th birthday celebration.

“It was a girls trip and just the way she wanted it,” a source told PEOPLE. “On Saturday night, they had a fun birthday dinner. Kim usually doesn’t make a big deal about her birthday, so for her this was perfect.”

The one person not in attendance was her mom Kris Jenner. She was in Rhode Island celebrating her friend and actress Jennifer Lawrence’ wedding. She dazzled in a long black gown alongside celebrities like Amy Schumer, Cameron Diaz and Ashley Olsen.

While Kardashian was in Palm Springs celebrating with her sisters, Jenner posted a sexy photo of the young billionaire and her friend Yris Palmer sporting baby pink, string bikinis alongside the pool. The oldest sister then commented on the photo asking “Where’s the rest of us?”

It seems as though the mom of three is enjoying the single life these days — which is a much different attitude than she had going into her 40th birthday that can be seen on a recent episode of the family’s popular reality series. Since she and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick broke things off almost four years ago, she’s been on-and-off with model Younes Bendjima, however, she’s officially single again and living her best life, junk food and all!