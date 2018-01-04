Kourtney Kardashian Does Best ‘Grinch’ Impression in Holiday Party Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is proving naughty can be chicer than nice!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member channeled the Grinch in a New Year’s Day photo, showing that just because Christmas is over, there’s no end to a Grinchy way of life.

“The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” she captioned a photo of her and friends at a New Year’s Eve party.

While everyone looks great, Kardashian totally steals the show in a black, ruffled lace frock with a green waist patterning. She paired the sassy look with a simple, sleek ponytail, statement earrings and a bold red lip.

The 38-year-old mother of three has been spending the holiday season not just with her kids, but also with her model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Her new relationship may have caused a bit of drama at mom Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party this past season, to which her ex Scott Disick was also invited.

Kardashian and Disick have had a complicated co-parenting relationship since they split in 2015, much of which has been documented on the E! reality show.

Even though Disick, 34, has moved on from Kardashian with girlfriend Sofia Richie, the 19-year-old model was reportedly excluded from the holiday bash, which sources close to her told HollywoodLife.com last month has Lionel Richie’s daughter convinced the reality star isn’t over her ex.

“Sofia can’t believe someone Kourtney’s age would still be such a mean girl. She’s convinced Kourtney’s still in love with Scott and that’s the reason she’s being so awful, but there’s still no excuse,” the source said.

“Sofia hasn’t done a thing to deserve the way she’s being treated,” the insider continued.

