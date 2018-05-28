Kourtney Kardashian Fans Salute Her Memorial Day Tweet

Kourtney Kardashian’s Memorial Day tweet was met with applause and salutes from her followers, especially those with personal connections to the armed forces.

“Today we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom,” she wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.” Kardashian added the Memorial Day hashtag along with an American flag emoji for effect.

“That is true,” responded one follower. “Here also We owe a debt of gratitude to them for 1944.”

“Yes very true @kourtneykardash,” added another. “This is the day for all Men & Women who have served our country. Happy Memorial day to you Kourtney.”

“Salute them all!! Buh still love ya more kourtney,” joked one user.

The Kardashian family had a big day on Twitter celebrating the holiday. Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloe, also drew a lot of responses with her Memorial Day tweet.

“Thank you to ALL of the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tweeted. She also included a heart emoji, a ‘praying hands’ emoji and the hashtag “Memorial Day.”

“You always say the right things… Thanks to all who protect us #USA,” one person replied.

“As a veteran who flew back with fallen soldiers this means a lot! They deserve great recognition! Thank you Khloe,” another follower wrote.

The Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner, also got in on the holiday, posting a graphic memorial as well as a message of her own.

“Today we remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Thank you to all the brave men and women. We are forever grateful,” she wrote.

Many fans noted that Kim Kardashian made no heartfelt posts about the troops this weekend. Instead, promoted the Memorial Day weekend sales on various beauty products.

Kim Kardashian has had a contentious weekend on Twitter, as she has been embroiled in an argument with Chicago rapper Rhymefest on behalf of her husband, Kanye West. Rhymefest is the co-founder of a charity organization called Donda’s House, Inc. The organization is named for West’s mother, and aims to help young people find their path into a career in the arts.

On Friday, Rhymefest accused West of “abandoning” the south side of Chicago, where the charity is based. Kardashian lashed out in response, mocking the rapper’s fashion sense and financial standing while vowing to “take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!”