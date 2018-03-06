Kourtney Kardashian Temporarily Deletes Instagram Account After Unfollowing Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian stunned her fans on Monday when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member shut down her Instagram account.

This comes two days after the 38-year-old mother of three unfollowed 24-year-old model boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

By the end of the day she’d already turned her account, which has 61.3 million followers, back on and posted multiple photos of herself and sister Kim Kardashian while the family tours Japan.

She’s still not following Bendjima, who has turned his Instagram account private.

Kardashian’s rocky relationship with former boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick has been well documented on KUWTK, and she moved on to Bendjima back in 2016. According to sources, as recently as December the two were very happy together.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE of their relationship in December. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider told PEOPLE. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

It was revealed on an episode of KUWTK that the two met in Paris in October 2016, and their first date was the same night Kim Kardashian was robbed.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kardashian said during a November Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that, he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”

It was even speculated in January that the two were considering eloping.

“Kourt just doesn’t want the fanfare of a traditional Kardashian wedding,” an insider told Radar Online in January. “She wants to marry Younes but would prefer to be just her, him, and a celebrant on the beach, with no cameras around.”

“She’s already floated the idea of doing it at her friend’s beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico. Younes loves the idea — he’s still not used to the Kardashian circus and quite frankly, Kourtney’s crazy loud mom and sisters freak him out!” the insider added.

Kardashian has three children, all with Disick — Mason, Reign and Penelope.