Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Fans Question Her Choice to Buy a New Dog

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at one of her followers after they accused the reality star of getting rid of her other dogs. According to TooFab, Kardashian shared a photo of her kissing a sweet, Golden Retriever puppy while someone questioned where her other dog Honey was. That’s when the Poosh founder stepped in to set the record straight.

After sharing the photo, someone said, “Temporary since you never keep your dogs.”

Then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded with, “Wow so much negativity we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”

Someone else posted, “But do they still have her Pomeranian? Or do they just get rid of dogs for new ones?”

Kardashian also responded to that comment saying, “Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom.”

That wasn’t the only excited gift for Kardashian this Christmas. This year, Kardashian threw a Christmas party on Dec. 27th for the entire family and their friends. It’s unclear on who hosted their annual Christmas Eve party — fans will remember that Kris Jenner is notorious for that event, but last year Kim Kardashian took over the famous bash. Not only were all of the sisters and their children dressed to the nine, but Kardashian seemingly confirmed that she’s back together with ex Younes Bendjima. The 40-year-old shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, one of which included an image of Bendjima and Kardashian.

The two broke up in August 2018 but in recent months have been hanging out again. Nothing was ever confirmed on whether they got back together or not but this picture is now enough for fans to assume they’re official again. While their reunion is exciting for fans, a source told InTouch that Kardashian does have a few “reservations” about them being together again.

“The feelings were always there, but as their relationship didn’t work out the first time around, Kourtney was initially skeptical about giving Younes a second chance,” the insider said. “Kourtney’s had a change of heart, though. After spending quality time with Younes, she’s realized how much she adores him and the chemistry between them is insane. He’s also intelligent, which she finds attractive in a man.”