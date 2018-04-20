Is Kourtney Kardashian Planning to Have a Baby With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima?

Kourtney Kardashian is already a mother-of-three, but she might be planning to have another baby with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

In a February episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she implied that it might be an option in the future, and admitted to “thinking about freezing” her eggs.

Now, a source close to the couple spoke to Hollywood Life revealed, “Younes wants kids and he wants them with Kourtney – just not yet. She’s on the same page. She loves the way their lives are now and is very happy with her three wonderful kids.”

“But she knows down the road he’ll want children and she wants to be able to give him a baby. And she loves the idea of having him as her baby daddy. She just doesn’t want to rush,” the source added. “That’s why she’s freezing her eggs so that they don’t have to stress about having a baby right away and rush their relationship.”

It’s not a surprise, necessarily, that Kourtney would want to be thinking about the future and plan for the option of another baby, but some might wonder how her notoriously jealous ex, Scott Dissick, might feel.

“Scott is furious that Kourtney is seriously planning to have a baby with another man. She always told him that she’d never want to have anyone else’s child,” the source explained. “It’s hard enough for Scott to see Kourtney all loved up with Younes. Hearing her talk about her plan to have his kid, even if it’s not anytime soon, sends him over the edge. He’s furious and trying to talk her out of it.”

While Kourtney navigates the sensitive territory of new loves, potential babies, and angry ex-husbands, her sister Khloe has been dealing with a lot as well.

The same week that she delivered her new baby daughter, it was alleged that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.

While many have chimed in with their take on the allegations, Kanye West reportedly threatened Thompson with physical violence over the claims that he cheated on West’s sister-in-law.

According to a source that spoke with Radar, “Kim is livid and not speaking to [Thompson] and Kanye threatened to kick his a—!”

“Rob [Kardashian] also called him and told him if he does it again he will be sorry,” the source continued, adding how Khloe’s only brother is so upset “he didn’t go to Cleveland because he didn’t want to get in a fight with Tristan and didn’t trust himself not to do something.”