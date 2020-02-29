Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Critic Who Calls Her ‘Unappreciative’ of Ex Scott Disick, ‘KUWTK’

Kourteny Kardashian is clapping back at an internet troll who not only called the reality star “negative and mean,” but claimed she was ungrateful for the show and what ex Scott Disick gave her. This isn’t the first time Kardashian has responded to someone who’s been rude to her on social media, but she’s proven time and time again that she has no problem calling out those with negative things to say.

According to Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star posted a selfie of herself with a caption that reads, “Game over man, game over.” The Instagram user interjected, writing: “Good does that mean she’s off the show because her attitude is so negative and mean to her sisters I think it will be better she is so unappreciative of everything the show gave her and Scott they had a condo she shared with Khloe it’s a long ways from there to the house she now owns.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian replied and kept it simple with, “Keep analyzing boo.”

The mom-of-three has been extremely vocal about wanting to take a step back from the show. During Season 17, her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian spoke about their frustration with her not showing up to all of her shoots, therefore, leaving more on their plate to film. Towards the end, she clearly stated that she wanted to step back and focus on being a mom and not revolving so much of her life around the show.

Despite the fact that she wants to step back, she is still appearing on the series, just not as much, and is seemingly finding more “balance.”

“It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point,” she said during Season 17. “I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore. I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming the show.”

So when she took to Instagram showing a picture of her sitting in her confessional style interview that all the sisters do when appearing on the show, a confused follower asked why she’s appearing on the show, but Kardashian said she’s simply finding “balance.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18 will premiere Thursday March 26.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty.