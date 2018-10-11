Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis’ Wife Deven Died From Drug Use

Korn singer Jonathan Davis’ late wife Deven Davis has been determined to have died of a fatal drug combination, TMZ reported Thursday.

The outlet obtained new legal documents that revealed Deven’s death at the age of 39was due to an accidental combination of five drugs — cocaine, heroin, clonazepam (a sedative used to treat seizures or anxiety), topiramate (nerve pain medication) and fluoxetine (used to treat depression).

As previously reported, Deven passed away in August after going missing from a sober house in which she was living on the same day her husband filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her due to drug abuse issues.

In court documents obtained by TMZ at the time, Jonathan said he was concerned about Deven’s drug use habits in relation to their children, claiming she had been to rehab a number of times and “is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco.”

Also in the documents, Jonathan claimed his ex’s boyfriend was a drug dealer, claiming he once went to her home to find the man passed out on a couch and Deven passed out upstairs, with drug implements in the toilet.

The two first married 2004 and shared two sons, Pirate and Zeppelin.

Soon after Deven’s death, Jonathan’s rep released a statement to Blabbermouth.

“The Davis family is brokenhearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis,” a representative for Jonathan said in a statement. “We ask that you respect their privacy — and the privacy of those close to the family — and allow them the space to mourn in private. We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time.”

Davis also struggled with drug addiction in his life, but in a 2010 interview with the Sydney Morning-Herald, he credited his sons and Deven for helping him kick his addiction.

“They saved me from being an idiot and dying from a drug overdose. They’ve given me this side of my life that brings me happiness. I love being a father: waking up in the morning, [taking] them to school, fixing them breakfast. I really get off on that,” he said. “Music is the other side of me. It’s more me dealing with my inner demons.”

Photo Credit:WireImage / Albert L. Ortega