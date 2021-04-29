Kodak Black Pleads Guilty in Connection to Sexual Assault of Teenage Girl

✖

Rapper Kodak Black, born Bill Kapri, appeared in court on Wednesday for a hearing in Florence, South Carolina where he plead guilty to first degree assault and battery charges. He had 10 years on his sentence, so he faces 18 months of probation. Further conditions of his sentence require him to issue an apology statement to the victim, taking full accountability for his actions, and undergo counseling.

The "Serene" rapper was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl from Richland County. The girl later reported the story to her school nurse who, in turn, involved the school resource officer and informed the Florence County Sheriff's Office of the allegations. The teenager alleges that the interaction took place at the local Comfort Inn and Suites. In 2016, Kapri was released from the Florence County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Kodak Black responded to the development on Twitter in a series of tweets, asserting that he and the victim came to a mutual agreement without him having to "come off no money." "Ain’t gotta register as a sex offender or nun , s–– that’s a play if you ask me lol y’all got me f–– up I ain’t dat freaky homie," he added. "My heart goes out to all the girls out here getting raped and s–– FORREAL , But I Ain’t Did That S––," he continued.

5 yrs later ... both us just wanted to get this shit over wit AND I ain’t have to come off no money 🤷🏻 https://t.co/1JK7x3br6K — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) April 28, 2021

The news comes after his recent release from the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois where he was served charges for federal and state firearms charges. He was arrested in May 2019 and sentenced to 46 months in prison. While there, he received additional time concurrent to his other sentence. In 2020, Donald Trump commuted Kapri's sentence for 2019 and 2020 as one of his last moves while in office. Since presidential pardons don't apply to state cases, Kapri could have still served time –– possibly 30 years for his assault and battery charges.