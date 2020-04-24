Kirk Douglas' Widow Celebrates 101st Birthday With Social Distancing Celebration

✖

Kirk Douglas' widow, Anne Buydens, made the most of her 101st birthday Thursday despite the global coronavirus pandemic, celebrating with her family from a socially-responsible distance. Many of Buydens' family members came out in a procession of cars to show their love to the family's matriarch, who sat outside, clad in a mask and surrounded by balloons, waving to her loved ones on the big day.

Buydens' grandson, Cameron Douglas, shared photos and videos from the creative celebration on his Instagram Story, writing alongside one of the videos, "A 'special' way to celebrate a very special day." He added alongside a photo of his grandmother and late grandfather, "Happy Birthday Oma! Here’s to 101 years of Love, Light and Guidance! We Love you!"

(Photo: Cameron Douglas)

Buydens' step-daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones also celebrated the occasion on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the two, "Happy Birthday to my extraordinary step mother in Law. Our Queen, our Oma. You personify everything that is good in a woman. I admire you and love you so very much. 101 years young today. Anne Douglas thank you for everything that you have done for people in our world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:23pm PDT

Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 in February after more than six decades of marriage to Anne. His son, actor Michael Douglas, announced the news in a heartfelt statement at the time. "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," Michael continued. "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."