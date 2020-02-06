Kirk Douglas Dead: Hollywood Icon’s Death Mourned by Generations of Fans

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, it was reported that Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas had died at the age of 103. Following the news, the actor’s legions of fans took to social media to share some kind words about the actor, who has a lengthy, storied career in the entertainment industry.

“What a life. What an actor. What a towering figure. RIP Kirk Douglas,” one Twitter user wrote.

“So many great movies and such a legend in so many ways. RIP, Mr. Douglas,” another user tweeted.

“Kirk Douglas was the last of the greatest age of cinema. What a incredibly talented actor,” another user wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for the fun and adventure, Kirk Douglas,” one fan wrote in tribute to the late actor. “Though J.K. Rowling said through her character Dumbledore that ‘To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.’ So bless you, Mr. Douglas and thank you for all the fun.”

Just heard we lost a Legend Today… R.I.P Kirk Douglas..He was 103 years old. Old school Tough guy.😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/ETiTABjiRL — Tony V (@Stunod19) February 5, 2020

Following the news of Kirk’s passing, his son, Michael Douglas, released a statement on Instagram in which he discussed his father’s legacy.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he began. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” Michael continued. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son,” he concluded.

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty