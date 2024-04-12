King Charles' Plan to Make Peace Between Sons Prince Harry and Prince William

Princes William and Harry are "very likely" to reunite next month when the Duke of Sussex returns to London. It has been reported that King Charles plans to attend more engagements over the next month. Palace officials are assessing whether the King will be able to engage with larger groups of people by the end of April, reports Sky News.

Royal doctors have advised him against public appearances since he was diagnosed with cancer, so the suggestion that he may be invited to more public engagements is considered a positive development in terms of his health. William's wife, Kate Middleton, has not been seen in public since revealing her own cancer battle in March.

There are reports that King Charles is looking forward to Prince Harry's visit to London next month and that he may be planning a dinner with both the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales to end the brothers' discord. Grant Harrold, a former royal butler who worked closely with Charles when he was Prince of Wales, has expressed confidence that the two royals will reunite in May.

"It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month, and anything is possible," he told SkyNews on behalf of Slingo.com on Wednesday. "The King will want the brothers to patch things up, so it's more than likely that he could play peacemaker. He may get everyone together for a dinner or reception, but it does depend on all their diaries."

On May 8, Harry will return to London for a special service at St Paul's Cathedral to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his signature Invictus Games organization. He is also reportedly hoping that his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will also join him in the United Kingdom so that his kids can spend time with their grandfather while in the country.

Similarly to Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Harrold revealed that the King considers family "one of his top priorities." "Family means everything to the King, like his mother and one of his top priorities will be to ensure that this family rift is healed," he said.

According to an unnamed insider, the Duke of Sussex "would love" to have better relationships between his children and their royal cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "Harry would love for Archie and Lilibet to have a better relationship with their cousins or even the children of some of his friends," the source told Sky News.

"He feels like they have been away from the UK for far too long and wants to start building a life here. Not full-time, but a second home they can visit regularly."