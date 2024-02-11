Prince William Dragged for Comment About Kate Middleton's Nurses

Prince William has found himself in hot water regarding Kate Middleton's recent hospitalization. According to Page Six, the Prince of Wales spoke out for the first time after his wife, Middleton, was hospitalized earlier this year. During a recent public appearance, he honored Patricia Spruce with a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). However, Spruce later recounted how William apparently made a comment regarding the "Filipino nurses" who treated the Princess of Wales, and it has some individuals incensed.

Following the event, Spruce wrote a post on her LinkedIn page about being honored by the future king of the United Kingdom. She wrote, "What an amazing experience, the castle was just breathtaking, everyone was so lovely too [sic] us as we were just in awe of everything." Her post continued, "Prince William said that Katherine [sic] had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind." While Spruce was attempting to shine a light on the situation, others didn't take kindly to the prince pointing out the race of the individuals who were treating his wife.

One individual questioned, "William said Kate had two Filipino nurses. Why was it important to say they were Filipino nurses as opposed to just nurses?" Another wrote, "Like what does their race have anything to do with it??" Many weren't impressed by the fact that William allegedly pointed out the race of the medical professionals who were looking after Middleton, particularly given the family's history with race-related issues. This situation occurred during one of William's first public appearances since his wife was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales was able to return home around two weeks after undergoing surgery. Middleton left the hospital around the same time that her father-in-law, King Charles III, did after he received treatment for an enlarged prostate. In addition to receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, Charles also shared that he was diagnosed with cancer.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace stated, per PEOPLE. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."