King Charles' Coronation Adds Tom Cruise, Winnie The Pooh to Ceremony

The Coronation of King Charles III will be a star-studded event with newly-announced guests Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and even Winnie the Pooh. According to a report by Variety, the centuries-old ceremony will culminate in a "Coronation Concert" at Windsor Castle with appearances by these three stars. Other stars from around the world will perform in honor the new king's ascension.

Cruise and Winnie the Pooh will reportedly appear in a series of pre-recorded videos at the Coronation Concert where they will explain some "little-known facts about the king" to the audience. They join previously-announced stars including actress Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, reality star Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse for these segments. Meanwhile, Scherzinger joins the concert as a singer and performer drawing on her star power from her days with the Pussycat Dolls. The reality TV judge made a statement on Friday when the news first broke.

"I am incredibly honored to be a part of such a historic event," she said. "The U.K. has been my home away from home for many years now, so this means so much to me to be lending my voice through the gift of song. The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance."

The Coronation Concert will be televised live on Sunday, May 7 by the BBC. The network's director of unscripted programming, Kate Phillips, said: "I'm delighted that even more world-class names have joined the line-up for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live across the BBC. Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it's going to be a jam-packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the U.K. can enjoy!"

Other confirmed guests for the concert include Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs and club DJ Pete Tong. On the more formal side, pianist Lang Lang will play a selection along with recent winner of The Piano, Lucy. Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir. The whole show will be hosted by actor Hugh Bonneville, best known for starring in Downton Abbey.

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6 and will be televised by most major news networks in the U.S. The Coronation Concert will be on Sunday, May 7.