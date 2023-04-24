Queen Camilla's Son, Tom Parker Bowles, Defends Her Marriage to King Charles

Royal watchers know that King Charles III and Queen Camilla's relationship has been the center of controversy at times. Now, Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, is speaking out on his mother's relationship with the monarch. His comments come shortly before Camilla is set to be crowned as Queen during Charles' own coronation as King, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

Camilla and Charles have reportedly known each other since 1970, per Entertainment Tonight. Their relationship apparently took a romantic turn when Charles was still married to Princess Diana, with whom he shares Prince William and Prince Harry. While Charles and Camilla later wed in 2005 (years after Charles and Diana divorced), there has still been some criticism over their relationship due to its controversial origins. During an appearance on The New Agents podcast, Bowles, Camilla's eldest child, defended his mother's relationship with the King.

"I don't care what anyone says. This wasn't any sort of end game," he said. "She married the person she loved and this is what happened." Even though they dealt with controversy regarding the beginning of their relationship, Charles and Camilla have been going strong for decades. They're set to put on a united front this May when they are both crowned at Westminster Abbey.

As previously stated, Bowles' comments come only a couple of weeks before his mother is set to be officially crowned as Queen alongside her husband, Charles, the reigning monarch. It was previously rumored that Camilla would be referred to as "Queen Consort" when Charles took the throne. Queen Elizabeth II herself stated that it was her "sincere wish" for Camilla to be the "Queen Consort." However, it's clear that Charles is going to be doing things a bit differently during his reign. When the invitations for Charles' coronation were released, it was confirmed that Camilla would simply be referred to as "Queen." As the invitations outlined, guests were asked to attend the coronation of both "King Charles III [and] Queen Camilla."

The coronation is set to be a family affair, with numerous royals set to attend. Charles' younger son, Harry, confirmed that he will be making a trip to the United Kingdom to support his father. Although, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will remain in California.