King Charles Might Abdicate His Throne for Prince William, Royal Expert Says

King Charles III only made his ascension to the throne in 2022, one Royal expert says he might abdicate at some point for his eldest son, Prince William. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Royal biographer Phil Dampier commented on the recent news out of Denmark, where Queen Margrethe recently announced she would be stepping down. Dampier noted that King Charles could do the same, setting up William and his wife, Kate Middleton, to be the new King and Queen of England while they are still young.

"It must make you wonder if in five or ten years' time King Charles might think about doing the same," Dampier said, "if his health suffers or he just thinks it is a good time to pass on to William and Kate while they are still young." The Royal expert continued, "Our late Queen would never abdicate because of what happened in 1936 when her uncle abdicated and her father came to the throne. But times change." Dampier then added, "William and Kate get on very well with Frederik and Mary and will be among the first to congratulate them. They will be fascinated to see how they get on as King and Queen and it will make them think about their future as well."

Notably, a very interesting detail recently leaked about the familial relationship between Middleton and King Charles. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the King of England and his daughter-in-law are "quite close" to one another. "She knows the important role the family plays in building relationships globally on behalf of the U.K.," the insider said, then adding, "It is clear that she and the King are quite close – in some respects closer to him than William."

The source pointed to the "fractious relationship" relationship that Prince William and Prince Harry have had with their father, saying, "It's only been recently that William has been closer [to Charles] – and Kate has acted as the honest broker in that." Middleton has seemed to toughen over the years, which is said to have been very supportive of her husband's eventual rise to the throne. "She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous," royal author Valentine Low told PEOPLE. "But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right."

A former Royal staffer explained, "She provides William with 'directional setting.' She guides the family and guides him." Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added, "They are pursuing the initiatives that are important to them. They are not pushing to supplant the King and Camilla-they are an incredible enhancement."