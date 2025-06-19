Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Hit With Unfortunate Setback

Kim Kardashian scored big when she announced her popular shapewear line SKIMS would be partnering with NIKE for a collaboration. Unfortunately, the collab has been pushed back, per CNBC.

A new launch date has yet to be revealed. However, it’s expected to be sometime later this year, with NIKE believing SKIMS will freshen up the brand.

Per the report, the activewear line will launch later this year instead of in the spring, as originally anticipated. The cause of the new delay is reportedly due to production delays, an anonymous source revealed. The production delays are said to be internal and not because of a supplier or shipping issue.

Nike first announced the partnership in February. It’s set to include apparel, footwear and accessories. Since the initial announcement, Heidi O’Neill, one of the executives who worked on the partnership, has left the company.

New Nike CEO Elliott Hill has been open about SKIMS reinvigorating the company after recent declines in sales and its business. SKIMS is valued at $4 billion.

Nike’s stock is down more than 20% year to date. “The origin of NikeSKIMS is rooted in a desire to bring something new and unexpected to an industry that is craving something different, and to invite a new generation of women into fitness with disruptive product designed to meet their needs in both performance and style,” the company said about SKIMS during the initial announcement.

Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019. She says she started the brand from her bathtub. Always seeking new beauty tricks, Kardashian figured out a creative way to get the shapewear she desired for her own body.

“I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub,” Kardashian told Time magazine. SKIMS currently sells bras, underwear, dresses and more in 10 skin tones and a broad variety of sizes, and also has an adaptive line for consumers with limited mobility.