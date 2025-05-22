First Look at Kim Kardashian’s New TV Show Revealed

Kim Kardashian has taken her love of the legal system to the small screen. Her new Ryan Murphy produced project, All’s Fair, is set to hit Hulu this fall, though an exact date has yet to be revealed.

The legal drama also stars Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Pulson. The teaser showcases all ass boss attorneys in the legal drama.

Per a tagline via TV Insider, All’s Fair “follows a team of female divorce attorneys as they leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it.”

In the teaser trailer, the all-female cast takes delight in the downfall of the men who hurt their clients. Rivalries and secrets are expected to be uncovered.

Halle Berry was set to star, but announced her exit in August 2024. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, she told the outlet of her exit: “You know, things happen for a reason,” she said. “I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it’s gonna be great. Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know, duh. But next time!”

Kardashian previously starred in Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate. From there, he developed a show centered around her. Despite skepticism from critics about her as an actress, she proved them wrong, with her role being critically acclaimed.

After the role, she was offered a slew of acting roles. She’s also set to star in the Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, in which she’ll take the part of an outsider in a group of four other female friends.