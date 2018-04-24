Kim Kardashian’s New Perfume Bottles Modeled After Her Naked Body

Kim Kardashian’s new line of perfume takes the idea of a personal touch to a whole new level.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality revealed Tuesday that the inspiration behind her KKW Body fragrance packaging is her own famous curves.

“We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” she tweeted alongside a photo of her nude body, encased in what appears to be plaster.

The fragrance is scheduled to be released on April 30, and is the third line of perfumes Kardashian has released so far under the KKW Beauty brand, with more on the way.

“It’s not unisex but we have a unisex fragrance in the future,” she tweeted to a fan asking about the scent.

Other fans were less interested in the perfume, but were willing to make jokes about Kardashian’s packaging inspiration.

KKW Beauty’s first line of fragrances launched in November with three scents: Crystal Gardenia, Gardenia Citrus and Gardenia Oud, and brought in a staggering $10 million in one day, TMZ reported at the time, and when the 300,000 bottles produced sold out within the week, brought in a reported $14 million.

Kardashian explained to Cosmopolitan that she decided on the crystal theme for that line’s packaging after she was exposed to healing crystals after her traumatic Paris robbery.

“You know, when you hold a crystal and feel its healing components, I wanted that feeling in my first fragrance,” she explained. “When I was creating it, it was a time of healing for me.”

The makeup mogul added that she settled on the gardenia notes as a nod to her very first fragrance.

“I have seven fragrances that I’ve done over the past 10 years and this was a completely new partnership for me,” she said. “I noticed that all of my sisters always revert back to my signature [namesake] fragrance, which is heavily white floral, so when I was making this fragrance, I knew that I wanted it to be heavily gardenia with white florals again.”

