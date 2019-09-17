Kim Kardashian West Reportedly Not a Fan of Tori Spelling, Shut Her Down

Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling may want to be bff’s with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, but according to one source, the feelings are not reciprocated. In fact, Kardashian reportedly wants nothing to do with the actress after she moved into the reality stars Hidden Hills neighborhood in southern California.

“Tori really admires Kim and everything she’s accomplished,” a source told Radar.

“She’s putting the word out to neighbors and mutual friends that she’d love to be in Kim’s moms’ club and get together for BBQ’s and playdates on the weekends with the other Kardashian sisters and their kids,” the insider added.

However, it seems as though the 46-year-old actress isn’t getting a return phone call because “truth is, Kim just thinks Tori is the world’s biggest loser and incredibly tacky with her mountain of debts and she’s annoyed that she’s brought her baggage to her exclusive Hidden Hills enclave.”

Spelling — who’s been in some financial debt the last few years after getting locked in a lawsuit with City National Bank who claims she owes over $266,000 — is renting a 3,500 square foot home next to Kardashians that runs she and her husband Dean McDermott a whopping $13,000 a month. The pair share the five bedroom, five bathroom home with their five kids.

As for Kardashian — who’s appearing on the popular reality series’ 17th Season — recently announced to fans that she does not in fact have Lupus — a diagnoses she was scared of getting in the seasons first episode. Instead, she has psoriatic arthritis which is a condition those who have psoriasis, like Kardashian, can get. It’s an incurable inflammatory condition that is able to be managed through medication.

“I’m so relieved,” she said after getting the good news. “The pain is going to come and go sometimes but I can manage it and this is not going to stop me.”

The mom of four is too busy to slow down these days as she appears on KUWTK, studies to become a lawyer, plays the roles of mom and wife all while running a massive business and being one of the most famous people in the world. However, her health scare did bring a humbling new experience to her eyes as she realized how scary autoimmune disorders can be.

“I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms, I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so luckily right now everything is under control,” she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today.

“Autoimmune issues are really scary,” she continued. “When you get a diagnosis, and I didn’t realize I was one of those people, but befor eI knew that it was, when it was really up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what’s gonna happen and how you’re gonna live your life.”