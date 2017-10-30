Kim Kardashian West Dressed Up as Cher and Cher Responded

Kim Kardashian West is a huge fan of Halloween, and often dresses in elaborate costumes to celebrate the holiday. This year was no exception, as the reality personality dressed as three different musical icons to celebrate the weekend, appearing as Cher, the late singer Aaliyah and Madonna.

For her Cher costume, Kardashian West donned a near-perfect replica of a yellow two-piece ensemble Cher wore to the 1973 Academy Awards while accompanied by Sonny Bono.

Kardashian West was accompanied by friend Jonathan Cheban, who played the Sonny to her Cher and donned a mustache and wig to complete his look. In clips shared to Kardashian West’s social media accounts, the duo got in the spirit as they lip-synched to Sonny and Cher’s hit “I Got You Babe.”

The costume was so good that Cher herself later responded on Twitter.

@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 🎃

You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister💋

Dream Of India”Is Perfect 4U,&@BobMackie at his best — Cher (@cher) October 28, 2017

Kardashians West also shared clips of her other transformations, impressing fans with her dedication to her costumes.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Michael Jackson & Madonna pic.twitter.com/RTxA90XfBC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Since the actual holiday is on Tuesday, fans will have to wait and see who the mogul chooses for her final look.

