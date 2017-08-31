Kim Kardashian Updates Fans on Family’s Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner

Ever since Caitlyn Jenner revealed the contents of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which was released earlier this year, she and the Kardashian family have been engaged in a public feud over comments made in the book about Jenner’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

While filling in for Kelly Ripa on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, Kris’ daughter, Kim Kardashian West, offered an update on the family’s current relationship with Caitlyn, explaining that she hopes the situation changes for the better.

“We don’t have much of a relationship,” Kardashian West said. “We’re family, so I do believe that maybe this is just a phase. I feel like there’s been so much hurt and pain with Caitlyn and my mom, and at the end of the day, I’ll always ride for my mom, she’s my mom, I love her to death. I respect Kendall and Kylie and that’s their dad and it’s a crazy dynamic, but at the end of the day, we’re all family. I’m just going to try to be super positive and hope that it all resolves itself.”

The mom of two also told co-host Ryan Seacrest that Caitlyn’s transition was probably “the most difficult thing we’ve ever dealt with or filmed.”

“Just because we had no idea if people were going to accept her,” Kardashian West explained. “And that was the hardest thing, seeing that someone might go through a lot of pain and you can’t do anything to protect that person.”

